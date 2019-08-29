PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.9% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,552,000 after buying an additional 6,286,716 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,825,000 after buying an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,124,000 after buying an additional 226,689 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,743,000 after buying an additional 214,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,834,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 10,309,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,136,268. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

