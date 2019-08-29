PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,571. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

