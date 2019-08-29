PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.52. 57,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.16. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.