PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.92.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.78. 1,009,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,255. The firm has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

