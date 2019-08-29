PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $226.20. 474,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,345. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.33.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

