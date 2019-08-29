PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 10,202 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,814,000 after buying an additional 3,842,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,785 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,785,000 after purchasing an additional 206,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,297 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.05. 2,698,510 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

