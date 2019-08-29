PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Sells 29,441 Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL)

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,441 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 27.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 430.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the first quarter valued at $777,000.

Get SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC alerts:

Shares of BIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.61. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1 year low of $1,603.40 and a 1 year high of $1,790.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.