Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Gap Up to $50.40

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.59, but opened at $50.40. Papa John’s Int’l shares last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 31,540 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares in the company, valued at $231,530,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 158,278 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

