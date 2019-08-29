Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0010

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Parachute token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $331,342.00 and $1,684.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,988,246 tokens. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

