Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,462,430 Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,462,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,795,000. Conduent makes up approximately 3.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,467,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 10,310,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,559,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,584,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 963,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,105. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

