Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,424 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after acquiring an additional 472,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,438,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.95. 54,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Achal Agarwal sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,248,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,868.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock worth $2,453,621. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

