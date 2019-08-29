Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,800. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

