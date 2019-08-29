Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 82,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 53,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,270. The stock has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.19. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

