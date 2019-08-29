Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,374,000 after purchasing an additional 196,481 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,296. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.29.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.92.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

