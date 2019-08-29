Parnassus Investments CA Acquires Shares of 221,421 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 221,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,112,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,591 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $59,119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Progressive by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,366,000 after acquiring an additional 730,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Progressive by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,435,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,480,000 after acquiring an additional 576,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $973,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,128,310 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.93. 99,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

