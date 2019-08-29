Parnassus Investments CA Buys 149,311 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,311 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $197,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,605,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 19.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

