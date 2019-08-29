Parnassus Investments CA Decreases Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,320,537 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.70% of Charles Schwab worth $373,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 337,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,020. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $35.85 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

