Parnassus Investments CA Has $670.46 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,209,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,513,796 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 2.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $670,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $27,364,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,092 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Synopsys stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.97. 39,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,697. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

