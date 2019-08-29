Parnassus Investments CA Invests $72.45 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 541,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.70% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.13. 158,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,392. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $163.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other news, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

