Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,136.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,477,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,454.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,602,000.

NYSEARCA JKH traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $248.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,951. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.97. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.87 and a fifty-two week high of $259.79.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

