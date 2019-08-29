PAXEX (PAXEX) Market Cap Hits $16,703.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $16,703.00 and $36.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 70.8% against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002996 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

