PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.00, 2,886,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,925,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $950,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 52,385 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,194,973 shares of company stock worth $51,232,189. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 517.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

