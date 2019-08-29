Peak Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 692,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,035 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 18.9% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,290.2% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 401,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 192,148 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

SPTL traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.11. 28,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

