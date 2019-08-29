Peak Positioning Technologies (CNSX:PKK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (CNSX:PKK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Peak Positioning Technologies (CNSX:PKK)

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company primarily in China. The company operates Gold River, a product procurement and purchase order financing platform that allows businesses to order various industrial products, metals, and raw materials; and Cubeler, a commercial lending platform that reads and analyses financial data from the registered businesses' accounting software and other sources, and matches the financial data with the credit criteria of lenders that are also registered on the platform.

