Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pearson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pearson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pearson by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pearson by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 457,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.16. 17,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,406. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Pearson PLC has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

