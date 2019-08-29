Pecaut & CO. Has $251,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 671,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 369,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,091,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 5,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 62.27 and a quick ratio of 62.27. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

