Pecaut & CO. Sells 13,482 Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.20% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 246,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,677. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

