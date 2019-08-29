Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Pegasystems worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,159,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,339,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 36.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,065,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 287,448 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $214,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,407.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,819 shares of company stock worth $2,534,596. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.