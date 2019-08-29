Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Update

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,025,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 4,393,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 23,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,904. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pentair has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

