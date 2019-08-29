Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Update

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

PFIS traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967. The firm has a market cap of $326.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.30. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

