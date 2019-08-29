Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $606,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.58. 245,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,743,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

