Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Position Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.82% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:PESI traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 4,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

