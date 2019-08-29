Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $230,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.