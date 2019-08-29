Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,386,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

