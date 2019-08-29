PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) to Issue $0.11 — Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ISD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 261,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

