PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Gabelli upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of PGTI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,394. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Robert Andrew Keller bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at $414,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $192,710.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,292.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,305 shares of company stock valued at $903,726. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 44.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 557,105 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

