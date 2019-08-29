Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $71,950.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002254 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00150184 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,638.97 or 1.00382598 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003301 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000418 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.