Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

PAHC traded down $9.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 1,817,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 825,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 726,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,796,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,067,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.