Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08 -1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $833 -863 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $857.96 million.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $20.67. 9,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,887. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

