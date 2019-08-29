Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Phibro Animal Health traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $20.98, approximately 468,899 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 146,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 324.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 926.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

