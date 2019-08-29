Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,631,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 2,366,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 47.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. 6,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $55.38.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.50%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

