PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.92

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $2.62. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.92.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 336,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$975,386.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 612,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,775,220.32.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

