Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNFP. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. 281,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,264. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,645 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 53,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.