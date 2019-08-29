Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,668,000 after purchasing an additional 162,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,059 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,412,000 after acquiring an additional 282,018 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. 133,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.68. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

