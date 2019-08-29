Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.11. 23,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,944. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $205.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

