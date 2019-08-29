Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 115 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 415.4% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.11.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,024. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

