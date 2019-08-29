Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.85. 971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,855. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.72 and a 12-month high of $173.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.24.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

