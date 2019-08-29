Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,749,000 after buying an additional 4,090,042 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,973,000 after buying an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $400,646,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.01. 5,403,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,566,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.00 and a 200 day moving average of $287.56. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

