Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.54

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $10.32. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 723 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $359,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.