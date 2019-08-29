Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,851. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

